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NewsTechnology'AI wave is coming': Venk Krishnan urges India to boost innovation and infrastructure
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'AI wave is coming': Venk Krishnan urges India to boost innovation and infrastructure

TiE President Venk Krishnan pointed out that while infrastructure development is progressing, adoption and innovation need to accelerate.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'AI wave is coming': Venk Krishnan urges India to boost innovation and infrastructureImage credit: X/@WIONews

India is steadily moving towards artificial intelligence (AI), with discussions now shifting to the future of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and the country’s readiness to compete globally. On March 18, 2026, at the WION World Pulse event, TiE President Venk Krishnan highlighted both opportunities and concerns surrounding India’s AI journey.

Krishnan acknowledged that the government has taken important steps to invest in AI infrastructure and called it an “enabler” for innovation. He stressed the need for stronger public-private partnerships to build robust systems that can support long-term growth in the sector.

However, he also pointed out that while infrastructure development is progressing, adoption and innovation need to accelerate. “We have to adopt more,” he said. “India must carefully consider its role in building foundational AI technologies,” he added.

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Concerns over innovation gap

Krishnan raised concerns about the lack of pathbreaking startups in India’s AI ecosystem. He warned that without real innovation, claims of leadership in AI would be misleading. According to him, the country is still far behind global peers, especially in research and development, patent filings, and foundational AI models.

He also described the rise of AGI as similar to the “Y2K moment,” suggesting that technological disruption is inevitable and already underway. He emphasised that people should not panic but instead prepare for the coming changes.

(Also Read: What is the meaning of S, G, T, P letters at end of some text messages? Secret behind SMS codes you must know)

Global players and data concerns

The AI ecosystem in India is also seeing growing participation from global tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. While this boosts infrastructure, much of the benefits, such as wealth and data, may flow to these companies.

Experts also note that the impact of AI data centres on power, the environment, and water resources is often underreported. Despite these challenges, India continues to position AI as a tool for social and economic progress, while debates around AI sovereignty and long-term benefits continue.

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