Airplane mode during flights: Is it a life-saving safety rule or just a polite suggestion? Check here

Flight safety rules: One of the most common instructions you are given while travelling on a flight is, “Everyone, please switch on airplane mode on your phone.” Airlines across the world ask passengers to switch their mobile phones to airplane mode before take-off and during the flight. While many travellers see this as a routine instruction, aviation experts say the rule is linked to safety, communication clarity, and network management, rather than fear of an immediate crash.

Airplane mode turns off a phone’s cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections, preventing it from sending or receiving signals from mobile towers on the ground. At high altitudes, phones constantly search for networks and may try to connect to multiple cell towers at once, which creates interference.

According to aviation authorities, a single phone may not cause a problem, but multiple active devices can create signal noise that may interfere with aircraft communication systems, especially during take-off and landing, which are the most critical phases of a flight.

Does it affect aircraft systems?

Modern aircraft are well shielded, and experts say phones are unlikely to cause serious damage to navigation or control systems. However, pilots have reported audio interference in headsets when several passengers forget to enable airplane mode. This interference can distort communication between pilots and air traffic control.

Even minor disruptions are taken seriously in aviation, where clear communication is essential for safety.

Impact on mobile networks

Leaving airplane mode off also affects ground mobile networks. At high speeds and at altitude, a phone can overload cell towers by switching rapidly between them. This can reduce service quality for users on the ground.

To prevent this, aviation regulators and telecom authorities recommend disabling cellular signals during flights.

Are there penalties for not following this?

In most cases, passengers are reminded by cabin crew to switch on airplane mode. Repeated refusal to follow crew instructions can be treated as non-compliance with safety rules, which may lead to warnings or, in rare cases, legal action after landing.

Flight wi-fi

Many airlines offer in-flight Wi-Fi, which works through satellite systems and is approved for use during cruising altitude. Passengers can use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth while keeping cellular networks turned off.

Not turning on airplane mode may not cause an accident, but it can interfere with communication, strain mobile networks, and violate aviation safety rules. That is why airlines continue to enforce this important instruction for passengers.