Airtel Adds Extra Data To Its 10-Day Postpaid International Roaming Pack --Check Airtel Recharge Price, Other Details

The Rs 2,999 Airtel postpaid International Roaming pack is valid for 10 days. It provides 100 minutes of call time and 20 free SMS daily. 

May 29, 2025
New Delhi: Airtel has updated its existing International Roaming plan of Rs 2,999 for postpaid users in India. The Rs 2,999 roaming plan offers unlimited data access with an FUP limit of 5 GB. Airtel has upped the high-speed data usage limit to 10 GB. The data usage will be charged after this limit has been reached.  

The plan is the same except for providing additional data. The Rs 2,999 Airtel postpaid International Roaming pack is valid for 10 days. It provides 100 minutes of call time and 20 free SMS daily. 

The Rs 2,999 postpaid roaming pack is valid across 189 countries. 

The Rs 2,999 roaming pack does not provide in-flight benefits. Users don't receive calling, messaging or data benefits on a flight.

Earlier, last week, Bharti Airtel and Google announced a partnership bringing Google One cloud storage subscription service for Airtel customers. 

This partnership aims to address the common issue of limited device storage by offering six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage to all postpaid and Wi-Fi customers at no additional cost. Moreover, Airtel customers will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people, said the companies in a statement.

100 GB Cloud Storage Free

The 100 GB cloud storage will be available at no extra cost for the first six months from the date of activation, enabling customers to back up their data and experience the convenience of cloud storage. 

After six months of 100 GB storage at no charge, a fee of Rs 125 per month will be added to the customer's monthly bill. If a customer chooses not to continue the subscription, they can opt out of Google One membership. Notably, Airtel's plans start at Rs. 499 per month for Wi-Fi subscribers and Rs. 449 for postpaid customers. 

The partnership aims to address the growing issue of data storage constraints by ensuring that users have ample space to store their cherished photos, videos, documents, and other digital content—without frequently deleting files or relying on costly physical storage solutions. 

