Airtel Down Again: Massive Calls And Internet Outage In Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities Affected, Netizens React

Airtel Down In India: Just days after a major outage, Airtel is once again facing network disruptions in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and other cities. 'Airtel Down' has quickly become one of the top trends on X (formerly Twitter), with hundreds of users reporting connectivity issues. Many Airtel users across the country complained that they were unable to make calls or use mobile internet.

Airtel Network Down In India: DownDetector Map On Outage

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, users began experiencing issues around 11:00 AM, with complaints quickly surging past 7,000 reports. According to the website, 52% of users reported no signal, 31% faced mobile internet problems, and 17% experienced a complete blackout.