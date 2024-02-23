trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724037
Airtel Introduces In-Flight Roaming Packs, Tariffs Starts At Just Rs 195 --Check Prepaid, Postpaid Pack Details

Customers who subscribe to roaming packs priced at Rs 2997 for prepaid and Rs 3999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost, Airtel said in a statement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has announced its in-flight roaming plans for customers that will allow them to stay connected while on-board a flight. Airtel's in-flight offerings including voice, data and SMS services. 

“We are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight,” Amit Tripathi – Director – Customer Experience and Marketing, Bharti Airtel, said.


Airtel Introduces In-flight Roaming Packs: Details For Postpaid Customers

 


Airtel Introduces In-flight Roaming Packs: Details For Prepaid Customers

 


Airtel has tied-up with Aeromobile to enable the best in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines flying across different international sectors.

In order to lend support to customers during their travel, Airtel has a 24X7-contact centre. In addition, the company has a dedicated whatsapp number ̶ 99100-99100 ̶ where customers can call and get support from a network specialist squad for real-time resolution. Customers also have a self-serve option of managing data usage, buying additional minutes, getting real time billing details by simply logging on to the Airtel Thanks App, Airtel said in a statement.

