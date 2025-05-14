Airtel Network Down? Users Report Internet, Call Drop Issues In Delhi, Tamil Nadu, And Other Regions – Netizens React

Airtel Network Issue: Telecom giant Airtel faced widespread network disruptions on May 13, leaving thousands of customers in India without signal and internet connectivity. The telecom company confirmed that there were network issues, including dropped calls and internet outages, across Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala due to a major outage in Airtel's mobile network services.

The most severely affected cities included Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Madurai — mainly in South India and some parts of Delhi reportedly. However, the issue has now been resolved in the region. According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tracker, the platform recorded more than 8,000 reports of the Airtel network being down. The outage began around 7:00 PM and lasted for a few hours, peaking at approximately 8:45 PM.

The complaints were mainly related to mobile services, with 15 per cent reporting mobile internet issues and 20 per cent reporting no signal. During the outage, multiple Airtel users expressed their concerns and dissatisfaction with the service on social media platforms. Let’s take a quick look at how netizens reacted to the Airtel outage, sharing their frustration and concerns on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's How Netizens Reacted:

Pathetic broadband support from @airtelindia as wifi service down almost 5 times in last one week. Not sure what kind of planned maintenance does for such long time and highlight is @Airtel_Presence their customer support doesn't allow to register a complaint. @TRAI pic.twitter.com/XjSGnz1Zv5 — Ravikanth Narasimhan (@Ravikanth77) May 13, 2025

Worst network in India airtel every month I’m facing these issues @airtelindia pic.twitter.com/esvgpIW2Li — kick (@kickbuttowsski) May 13, 2025

To recall, Airtel suffered a nationwide outage that disrupted both mobile data and broadband services, leaving thousands of users unable to make calls or access the internet in December,