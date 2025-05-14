Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900974https://zeenews.india.com/technology/airtel-network-down-users-report-internet-call-drop-issues-in-delhi-tamil-nadu-and-other-regions-netizens-react-2900974.html
NewsTechnology
AIRTEL

Airtel Network Down? Users Report Internet, Call Drop Issues In Delhi, Tamil Nadu, And Other Regions – Netizens React

Airtel Network Issue: According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tracker, the platform recorded more than 8,000 reports of the Airtel network being down.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Airtel Network Down? Users Report Internet, Call Drop Issues In Delhi, Tamil Nadu, And Other Regions – Netizens React File Photo

Airtel Network Issue: Telecom giant Airtel faced widespread network disruptions on May 13, leaving thousands of customers in India without signal and internet connectivity. The telecom company confirmed that there were network issues, including dropped calls and internet outages, across Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala due to a major outage in Airtel's mobile network services.

The most severely affected cities included Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Madurai — mainly in South India and some parts of Delhi reportedly. However, the issue has now been resolved in the region. According to Downdetector, a real-time outage tracker, the platform recorded more than 8,000 reports of the Airtel network being down. The outage began around 7:00 PM and lasted for a few hours, peaking at approximately 8:45 PM.

The complaints were mainly related to mobile services, with 15 per cent reporting mobile internet issues and 20 per cent reporting no signal. During the outage, multiple Airtel users expressed their concerns and dissatisfaction with the service on social media platforms. Let’s take a quick look at how netizens reacted to the Airtel outage, sharing their frustration and concerns on X (formerly Twitter). 

Here's How Netizens Reacted:

To recall, Airtel suffered a nationwide outage that disrupted both mobile data and broadband services, leaving thousands of users unable to make calls or access the internet in December, 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK