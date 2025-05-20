Airtel Partners With Google To Offer Six Months Free 100 GB Of Cloud Storage To Postpaid And Wi-Fi Customers

Google One Cloud Storage Subscription Service Free: Bharti Airtel and Google has announced a partnership that brings Google One cloud storage subscription service for Airtel customers. This partnership aims to address the common issue of limited device storage by offering six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage to all postpaid and Wi-Fi customers at no additional cost. Moreover, Airtel customers will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people, said the companies in a statement.

100 GB Cloud Storage Free:

The 100 GB cloud storage will be available at no extra cost for the first six months from the date of activation, enabling customers to back up their data and experience the convenience of cloud storage.

Airtel partners with @Google to bring Google One cloud storage to its Postpaid and Wi-Fi customers in India.



As part of the offer, customers will get 100 GB of storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail—free for the first 6 months. The service will also support WhatsApp chat… — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) May 20, 2025

Users To Pay Rs 125 Per Month After Six Months

After six months of 100 GB storage at no charge, a fee of Rs 125 per month will be added to the customer's monthly bill. If a customer chooses not to continue the subscription, they can opt out of Google One membership. Notably, Airtel's plans start at Rs. 499 per month for Wi-Fi subscribers and Rs. 449 for postpaid customers.

The partnership aims to address the growing issue of data storage constraints by ensuring that users have ample space to store their cherished photos, videos, documents, and other digital content—without frequently deleting files or relying on costly physical storage solutions.

Cloud Storage For Android And iOS Platforms

Adding further, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage which will make device switching easier for customers. The cloud storage provision is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, making it widely accessible to Airtel's diverse customer base.

Google One, the subscription service offering cloud storage and AI features, has recently surpassed 150 million subscribers. This marks a 50 per cent increase since February 2024, when it reached the 100 million mark nearly six years after its launch. (With IANS Inputs)