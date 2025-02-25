Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-idea Launche Plans With Free JioHotstar Subscription For Cricket Fans: Check Benefits

New Delhi: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are providing prepaid plans with JioHotstar Mobile subscriptions that let customers watch live sports, including the Champions Trophy 2025, on their mobile devices without incurring extra OTT fees.

Jio plans with JioHotstar subscription

Reliance Jio provides JioHotstar access and a range of data and prepaid plans. The Jio Rs 195 Data Pack has a 90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription and 15GB of fast data. The Jio Rs 949 Plan provides unlimited voice calls, 2GB of internet, and 100 SMS daily for 84 days.

Vi plans with JioHotstar subscription

Vodafone Idea bundles JioHotstar Mobile subscriptions with a variety of prepaid plans. The Vi Rs 151 Plan comes with 4GB of data for 30 days and a three-month JioHotstar subscription, while the Vi Rs 169 Plan comes with 8GB of data and a three-month JioHotstar subscription. The Vi Rs 469 Plan includes unlimited calls, 2.5GB of data, and 100 SMS everyday for 28 days. 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and an 84-day JioHotstar subscription are all included in the Vi Rs 994 Plan.

Airtel plans with JioHotstar subscription

Airtel offers prepaid plans with JioHotstar subscriptions. The Rs 398 Plan includes a JioHotstar subscription for one month, 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited 5G data, phone calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. A JioHotstar subscription for three months, 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days are all included in the Airtel Rs 1,029 Plan. An unlimited 5G data plan, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day for 365 days, and a one-year JioHotstar subscription are all included in the Airtel Rs 3,999 Plan.