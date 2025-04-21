Airtel Rolls Out AI-Powered Anti-Spam Feature To Combat Local And International Spam Calls In 10 languages

Airtel AI-Powered Anti-Spam Feature: Bharti Airtel, a leading global communications solutions provider, has introduced a significant enhancement in its AI-powered spam detection feature to better protect users from unwanted calls and messages. Airtel will now alert users about spam calls and SMS coming from internatAI-powered anti-spamonal numbers.

These alerts will be available in ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, and Urdu—making it easier for people across India to understand the warning messages. Currently, this feature is available only to Airtel users with Android smartphones. Airtel also said it plans to add more languages soon.

Increase In International Spam Calls

The update comes as scammers have started using foreign networks to target Indian users, even though Airtel’s tool has already reduced spam from local sources. This led to a 12 per cent increase in international spam calls over the last six months. The latest upgrade is aimed at stopping this new threat.

Airtel AI-Powered Tool

Airtel’s AI-powered tool, which was launched in September 2024, has already flagged more than 27.5 billion spam calls. That’s equal to identifying around 1,560 spam calls every second. Since its launch, Airtel customers have also experienced a 16 per cent drop in spam calls. Siddharth Sharma, Director, Marketing and CEO Connected Homes at Bharti Airtel, said that customer feedback played a big role in bringing these changes.

“With more spam traffic now coming from international sources, we’ve decided to expand our AI tool to monitor all foreign calls and messages. We’re also making it easier for customers to understand these alerts by offering them in their regional languages,” he said.

These features are being automatically rolled out to all Airtel customers and will remain free of charge. Users don’t need to take any action to activate them, he added. (With IANS Inputs)