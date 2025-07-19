Advertisement
Airtel To Offer One-Year Free Perplexity Pro Subscription To Its Users: How To Claim Rs 17,000 AI Chatbot For Free

Airtel Perplexity Pro Subscription: Indian telecom companies usually offer free access to streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 06:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Airtel To Offer One-Year Free Perplexity Pro Subscription To Its Users: How To Claim Rs 17,000 AI Chatbot For Free Image Credit: @IndianTechGuide/X

Airtel Perplexity Pro Subscription: Airtel, one of India’s most popular network operators, is offering a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro for all its 360 million customers. Unlike traditional AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini, Perplexity functions as an AI-powered search engine that provides real-time answers by sourcing information directly from the internet. Notably, the Perplexity Pro is priced globally at Rs 17,000 for a year.

This complimentary Perplexity Pro subscription is available to all Airtel customers across Mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH services. Users can claim the offer through the Airtel Thanks app. According to the company, Perplexity delivers accurate and concise responses by leveraging advanced language models like GPT-4.1 and Claude 4.0 Sonnet.

How To Claim Perplexity Pro Subscription?

Step 1: Open the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Rewards’ section and tap on the banner that says “Get 12 months of Perplexity Pro worth Rs 17,000 FREE".

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Claim Now’ button on the next screen to proceed.

Step 4: Sign up or sign in on Perplexity’s website, and your free Pro subscription will be activated.

Moreover, the Indian telecom companies usually offer free access to streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime. But for the first time, a network provider is giving a free one-year premium subscription to an AI chatbot. 

