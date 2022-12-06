Airtel World Pass traveller data roaming pack launched -- Get access in 181 countries, check tariff price

New Delhi: Airtel on Tuesday launched a 'World Pass' traveller data roaming pack that works seamlessly across 181 countries.

The 'Airtel World Pass' data pack starts from Rs 649 for one day validity with unlimited data (500MB high speed) with 100-minute calling (local/India) for both postpaid and prepaid options, and goes up to Rs 14,999 with unlimited data (15GB high speed) and 3,000 minute calling with 365-day validity (postpaid).

"This offers our customers one pack for the globe, significantly greater value, allows them to control what they use on the app and allows for emergency data usage long after the pack allowance is over," said Shashwat Sharma, Director Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel.

The company said that with this, users do not need to buy multiple packs across multiple countries or transit airports.

Airtel 'World Pass' offers 24X7 call-centre support from any corner of the world, free of cost.

"A dedicated number 99100-99100 available for all international travelling customers, serviced with a network and experience specialist squad for a real-time resolution of issues," said the company.

In addition, customers will have unlimited data available for emergency usage and messaging applications and voice calling rates have been slashed by up to 90 per cent.

"All controls are in the customers' hand where they can manage their entire International roaming needs on the Airtel Thanks app, with real time updates on usage, billing amount or addition of data or minutes as needed," said Airtel.