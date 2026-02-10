Airtel's Evergreen Recharge Plans 2026: Unlimited Calls, 5G data, 100 SMS per Day, and 20+ OTT apps; Check prices and other benefits

Airtel Recharge Plan 2026 Unlimited Calls: Airtel Recharge Plan 2026: In a time when mobile recharges are getting costlier and OTT subscriptions are adding to monthly expenses, the telecom giant Airtel has quietly rolled out a set of evergreen recharge plans that aim to offer real value. These plans not only cover everyday needs like calling, data, and SMS but also unlock access to over 20 OTT apps at an affordable cost.

What makes these plans special is that one of them price less than Rs 350, yet still offers access to premium OTT apps. In this article we will guide you through all the Airtel plans for the users who want entertainment along with calling and data benefits without spending too much.

Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Validity, Unlimited 5G data

This Airtel recharge plan comes with a 28-day validity and offers 1.5GB data per day, making it suitable for regular internet use. In addition, users get unlimited 5G data, ensuring faster speeds where 5G is available. The plan also includes unlimited calling across local, STD, and roaming networks, along with 100 SMS per day.

For entertainment lovers, the plan stands out by offering Sony LIV and access to 20+ OTT platforms, including Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and Sun NXT. Adding further, Airtel also provides Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 and free Apple Music, making this plan a complete package for both connectivity and entertainment.

For entertainment lovers, the plan stands out by offering Sony LIV and access to 20+ OTT platforms, including Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and Sun NXT. Adding further, Airtel also provides Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 and free Apple Music, making this plan a complete package for both connectivity and entertainment.

Airtel Rs 838 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Validity, 100 SMS per days

This Airtel recharge plan comes with a 56-day validity and offers 3GB of data per day, making it suitable for heavy data users. Along with daily data benefits, subscribers also get unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calls across local, STD, and roaming networks, and 100 SMS per day.

On the entertainment front, the plan includes Amazon Prime Lite and Sony LIV, along with access to more than 20 OTT platforms. Adding further value, Airtel also provides Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000, making this plan a well-rounded option for users seeking both connectivity and entertainment benefits.

Airtel Rs 979 Prepaid Plan: Validity, Unlimited 5G Data

The Rs 979 OTT plan from Airtel offers users 2GB of daily data, along with unlimited 5G data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. Designed for entertainment enthusiasts, the plan includes Sony LIV and access to over 20 OTT platforms, allowing subscribers to enjoy a wide range of shows and movies.

Adding further value, Airtel also provides Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 with this plan. Combining connectivity and entertainment benefits, this recharge plan offers a comprehensive package for users who want both daily data usage and premium OTT content in one affordable offering.