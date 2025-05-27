Alcatel V3 Classic 5G, V3 Pro 5G, and V3 Ultra 5G Launched In India With NXTPAPER Display. Starts At Rs 12,999; Check Camera, Battery And Discount

Alcatel V3 5G Series India Launch: Alcatel, a Finnish consumer electronic brand, has made a splendid come back in India with the launch of the V3 5G series of smartphones. The lineup includes the V3 Classic, V3 Pro, and the V3 Ultra. All three new smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will be manufactured by Dixon’s subsidiary Padget Electronics in India. Moreover, the V3 Pro and V3 Ultra models are equipped with TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display technology, that is claimed to reduce eye strain compared to standard LCD panels.

Alcatel V3 Classic Specifications:

The Alcatel V3 Classic features a large 6.67-inch HD+ display, offering an immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by a robust 5,200 mAh battery and supported by a 10W charger for reliable day-long usage. In terms of photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP main camera along with a 0.08 MP VGA secondary lens, while the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The phone comes in two memory variants—4 GB and 6 GB RAM—both paired with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone runs on the latest Android 15 operating system, the V3 Classic also boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, adding a layer of durability to its everyday use. The smartphone is offered in Cosmic Grey and Halo White colour options.

Alcatel V3 Pro Specifications

The phone features a 6.67-inch HD+ NxtPaper display. The smartphone is loaded with a 5,010 mAh battery for all-day usage. On the photography front, the V3 Pro houses a 50 MP main lens along with a 5 MP ultrawide camera, while the front camera is rated at 8 MP for clear selfies and video calls. The device comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for media and apps. The phone runs on Android 15 and is available in Matcha Green and Metallic Grey colour options.

Alcatel V3 Ultra Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ NxtPaper display that not only delivers vibrant visuals but also supports stylus input, with the stylus included in the box. It is powered by a 5,010 mAh battery, enhanced by a 33W fast charger for quick top-ups. The smartphone features an impressive triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108 MP main lens, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, it houses a high-resolution 32 MP selfie camera. The V3 Ultra is available in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants and includes 128 GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and will be offered in three stylish colour options—Hyper Blue, Champagne Gold, and Ocean Grey.

Alcatel V3 5G Series Price In India, Availability And Discount

The Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is available for Rs 14,999. The Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, comes in at Rs 17,999. At the top end, the Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. All three models will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting June 2. To attract customers, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs. 2,000 on select bank cards.