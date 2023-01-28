ALERT! CERT-In Warns Microsoft Users for THIS Reason

New Delhi: This week, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a fresh security alert to Microsoft users, expressing worries about a vulnerability in the Microsoft Edge browser. The security agency is still keeping an eye on reports of problems from throughout the world, and consumers in the nation are understandably concerned about the Edge browser running on Windows PCs.

Due to the high severity level assigned to the new alert, any security flaws can only be resolved by updating your system's Edge browser.

According to CERT-vulnerability In's post, "These vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based), which might be exploited by a remote attacker to gain elevated privilege and bypass security constraints on the targeted machine."

The letter also warns that Microsoft Edge browsers running earlier versions than 109.0.1518.61 may be vulnerable to hackers due to this security flaw. Attackers can simply infect the device with malware to steal information or spy on the user if they manage to get past the protection and gain access to the system.

CERT_In stands for Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and it is operational since 2004. CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.