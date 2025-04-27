Alert! Govt Issues Alert Against THESE Fake Loan Apps; Here’s How To Spot Fraudulent Loans In Your Name

New Delhi: In recent months, the rise of fake loan apps has sparked concerns about the safety of personal data and financial security. While these apps may initially appear to offer quick and easy loans, they come with significant risks, including data theft, harassment, and even blackmail. The Indian government has issued an urgent alert to warn users about these malicious apps and provide advice on how to protect themselves.

What Are Fake Loans?

Fake loans are scams where fraudsters pretend to offer loans but never actually lend any money. They often lure people with promises of easy approval, low interest rates, or quick payouts. To make the scam work, they may ask for personal details like bank account information or charge an upfront fee for processing. Once the victim shares the info or pays the fee, the scammer disappears, leaving them without the loan and out of pocket. Fake loans can also damage your credit score, as they won’t be repaid.

Fake Loan Apps Alert!



What looks like an easy loan could be a dangerous trap! Some apps steal your data, demand unnecessary permissions and even harass you for repayments.



- Swipe through to know the risks and protect yourself! #I4C #FakeLoanApp #GooglePlay pic.twitter.com/By5RCsIsdS — CyberDost I4C (@Cyberdost) April 26, 2025

How Do They Work?

Fake loan apps like ProtopFin and FinScore typically lure users with promises of fast, easy loans. However, once downloaded, these apps ask for unnecessary and intrusive permissions, such as access to contacts, photos, and messages. After gaining this access, these apps often misuse your data for malicious purposes.

What These Apps Do:

- Link to Hostile Foreign Entities: Both ProtopFin and FinScore are suspected of being connected to hostile foreign groups, making them a significant security threat to users' data and privacy. These apps may compromise not just your financial details but also sensitive personal information.

-Steal Private Information: Upon installation, these apps may request access to your phone’s contacts, photos, and private messages. This information is then stolen and can be used for fraudulent activities, blackmail, or sold on the dark web.

- Harassment and Blackmail: If you do end up using these apps and fall behind on repayments, the consequences can be severe. These apps have been known to blackmail or shame users by exposing personal information gathered during the loan process, causing emotional distress and financial damage.

How to Identify if There’s a Fake Loan in Your Name:

Review Your Credit Report: Request a free report from platforms like CIBIL, Experian, or Equifax to spot any unfamiliar loans or credit activity.

Check Your Bank Statements: Look for any unauthorized loan-related transactions or withdrawals in your bank and loan statements.

Contact the Lender Directly: If you spot an unrecognized loan, reach out to the lender or bank for detailed loan information.//