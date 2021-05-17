Alert! State Bank of India against THIS online fraud

India is suffering through an unprecedented crisis and taking advantage of these uncertain times, some people are using different ways to commit online frauds and therefore, it becomes very important for people to stay alert while making online payments through banking apps or any other apps.

Banks in India are the worst sufferers of these scams and therefore they should avoid doing what they don’t want to.

Taking note of these frauds, the State Bank of India (SBI) has started sending alerts on the same to its customers so that they can take utmost precaution.

"We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source," SBI tweeted.

Here are some of the points listed by the bank which a customer can follow to avoid scams:

1. Do not share your credentials like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking user ID/password, debit card pin, CVV, OTP, etc.

2. Beware of fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government offices, police, KYC authority.

3. Do not download any mobile app based on telephone calls/emails from unknown sources.

4. Avoid clicking on attachments received in emails from unknown sources.

5. Do not respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs, and other social media.

