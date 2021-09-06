Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm. Technological innovation and the need for solving advanced problems have made AI a necessity for the future. Alexandre de Damas, the entrepreneur who started the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in the citizenship and residency planning industry (CRBI) industry, says that even daily tasks in the future will involve AI.

Alexandre de Damas’ company Damacorp is the first in the CRBI industry to introduce AI in the user’s entire journey. Their systems are helping clients match with their ideal programs to lead happier and safer lives. However, Alexandre says, “This is just the beginning of AI’s business integration. There will come a time when all industries will use AI to create better solutions for people, which will completely change the way we live.” Shedding more light on the matter, Alexandre de Damas says that companies like Tesla have already taken a big leap from traditional automotive to intelligent cars and are even promising to deliver working robots for doing people’s mundane or dangerous tasks.

Alexandre de Damas belongs to an industrialist family on his maternal side and one of Europe’s renowned royal families on his paternal side. He has seen tradition and innovation combine to form successful organizations. He has worked hard to combine the values that he inherited from his roots with the needs of the future to form a company that empathizes with customers and delivers modern solutions. He says, “Technology is the only thing that future-proofs businesses, and people will always want businesses to understand their needs first.” He goes on to say that companies need to merge these two aspects to become successful.

Alexandre De Damas is a visionary who believes that the future is going to be AI-driven. AI will redefine processes throughout the business world and change the game. Through technologies like blockchain and improving our privacy models, we can provide better services to our clients while keeping their safety and security needs on top. Alexandre added, “We have only scratched the surface of artificial intelligence. In the years to come, I’m certain that AI will continue to evolve, and we will gradually harness its true potential.” While Alexandre de Damas is bringing his vision of technological innovation at Damacorp to life, he strongly advocates that AI will revolutionize the world moving forward.