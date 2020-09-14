हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alphabet

Alphabet's YouTube gears up to launch TikTok-like product; first test in India

Alphabet Inc`s YouTube is rolling out its version of social media rival TikTok, a new short-form video service called Shorts, enabled within its video-sharing platform.

Alphabet's YouTube gears up to launch TikTok-like product; first test in India
File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Alphabet Inc`s YouTube is rolling out its version of social media rival TikTok, a new short-form video service called Shorts, enabled within its video-sharing platform.

YouTube will first test the feature in India over the next few days and then expand to more countries in the coming months, it said in a blog post on Monday. 

YouTube`s new product, which will compete with Facebook Inc`s Reels and TikTok, will let users record short mobile-friendly vertical videos and then add special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.

The announcement also comes as Oracle Corp and China`s ByteDance team up to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

YouTube`s entry into the short-form video service space coincides with TikTok`s ban in one of its biggest market, India, following the country`s escalating tensions with China.

