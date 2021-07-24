Amazon ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’: Buyers can get free screen replacement on smartphone purchase

New Delhi: Amazon is all geared up for its upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale that will kick off from July 26. During the two-day sale, Amazon will be provided with a slew of offers for its customers so that they could buy products at great discounts, along with several other benefits. However, for Prime customers, the e-commerce giant has something more special in the store. Amazon has announced the launch of the ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ programme only for Prime customers who will be bung smartphones during the Prime Day sale.

Using the ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ programme, customers will get benefits such as extended EMI duration and free screen replacement. Prime customers can enjoy no-cost EMIs using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card. Separately, customers will also get six-month free screen replacement insurance powered by Acko.

Non-prime customers can buy Prime memberships at Rs 999 for a year while they can buy a three-month subscription at Rs 329. You can also get Amazon Prime memberships with select Airtel and Vi postpaid plans.

During the two-day sale, Amazon will offer impressive discounts on products like smartphones, TVs, home appliances, Amazon devices, laptops and accessories among others. However, only Prime members will be able to avail the discounts.

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has given a sneak peek of a few offers on smartphones like Redmi Now 10T 5G, Mi 10i 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9R 5G and many others. Amazon will also offer deals on flagship devices including the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and others.