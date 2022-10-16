Amazon app quiz today, October 16, 2022: To win Rs 1250, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 1250 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 16, 2022:

1. Erling Haaland scored his 3rd Premier League hat-trick of the season against which team?

Answer: Manchester United

2. Mouni Roy plays the antagonist in the movie 'Brahmastra'. What is the name of her character?

Answer: Junoon

3. Name the chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation who has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award by Joe Biden

Answer: Vivek Lall

4. Name this famous place

Answer: Forbidden City

5. In the 3rd movie of the series, named after this character, Hugh Jackman will return to play which of these roles?

Answer: Wolverine

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.