NewsTechnology
AMAZON QUIZ

Amazon app quiz today, October 22, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers to 5 questions

Amazon's daily quiz is an intriguing deal for one as it offers prizes for the winner. Continue reading to find out all five questions and their answers for today, October 22, 2022.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amazon app quiz today, October 22, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 22, 2022:

1. Leandro Trossard recently scored a hat-trick in a Premier League game against which club, in a match that ended 3-3?

Answer: Liverpool

2. Who would be seen returning in the character of Neytiri in the movie Avatar 2?

Answer: Zoe Saldana

3. The airport in which city was recently renamed after Bhagat Singh?

Answer: Bhagat Singh

4. This statue represents which famous explorer?

Answer: Christopher Colombus

5. This is the flag of which US state?

Answer: Texas

How to play the quiz?

- Open Amazon App.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Scroll down and click on the amazon daily quiz option

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022