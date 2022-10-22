Amazon app quiz today, October 22, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 22, 2022:

1. Leandro Trossard recently scored a hat-trick in a Premier League game against which club, in a match that ended 3-3?

Answer: Liverpool

2. Who would be seen returning in the character of Neytiri in the movie Avatar 2?

Answer: Zoe Saldana

3. The airport in which city was recently renamed after Bhagat Singh?

Answer: Bhagat Singh

4. This statue represents which famous explorer?

Answer: Christopher Colombus

5. This is the flag of which US state?

Answer: Texas

How to play the quiz?

- Open Amazon App.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Scroll down and click on the amazon daily quiz option