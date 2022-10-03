Amazon app quiz today, October 3 2022: To win Rs 500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for October 3, 2022:

1. Which company launched the world's first foldable PC - ThinkPad X1 Fold?

Answer: Lenovo

2. Which state got its 2nd railway station after 100 years with the commissioning of a new facility at Shokhuvi?

Answer: Nagaland

3. The 36th edition of the National games of India took place in which state?

Answer: Gujarat

4. Which early 18th-century poet coined the name of this weight?

Answer: Joseph Addison

5. What is the largest event for this sport in the world?

Answer: Tour de France

How to play the Quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.