Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Big Discounts On iPhone 17, iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 15, Realme GT 7 And More

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: The 2025 Black Friday sale on Amazon, from November 28 to December 1, has brought significant price cuts on many flagship smartphones. Devices from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and others are now available at lower prices than their standard retail tags — drawing strong interest from buyers looking for premium devices at reduced costs.

Prices After Discount

iPhone 17: available at around Rs 80,000 with exchange offers

iPhone 16: priced at around Rs 62,900 with exchange and bank offers

iPhone 15: available at around Rs 50,990–Rs 51,990 (prices may vary by colour)

OnePlus 15: available at around Rs 69,499 after applying bank offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: priced at around Rs 84,999 without any additional conditions

Realme GT 7: available at around Rs 50,998 with bank offers and exchange

iQOO Neo 10R: available at around Rs 23,999

With multiple flagship launches this year, companies seem keen to clear stock before next-generation models arrive. The sale includes bank discounts, exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI offers — all making premium smartphones more accessible.

Specifications

iPhone 17: Features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by Apple’s A19 chipset, offers storage options from 256 GB onwards, and runs iOS 26. Rear cameras consist of dual 48 MP lenses (wide + ultrawide) and there’s support for MagSafe and USB-C fast charging.

iPhone 15: Comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It runs on the Apple A16 Bionic chip, supports dual SIM (depending on region), and offers wireless charging and USB-C connectivity. Rear cameras include a 48 MP main and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor.

OnePlus 15: Equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with high refresh rate (165 Hz) and excellent brightness. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supports up to 16 GB RAM and large storage, and packs a big battery (7300 mAh) with very fast charging. Rear cameras include a triple 50 MP setup.

Realme GT 7: Offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, and a large 7000 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 10R: A budget-friendly option among the list, it delivers decent performance, 5G connectivity, and adequate battery and display specs for everyday use.

Should You Buy Now or Wait?

For those looking to upgrade to a new smartphone without paying full retail price, Black Friday 2025 offers one of the better opportunities this year. With discounts and added benefits such as exchange bonuses and bank offers, it could be a good time to buy.