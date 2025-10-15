Amazon Diwali Sale: iPhone 13 Price Hits All-Time Low Ahead Of Diwali 2025 – Check Details

Amazon Diwali sale 2025: Ahead of Diwali 2025, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is generating buzz among people looking to buy new gadgets. As part of this Diwali special sale, the iPhone 13 (128 GB) is now listed on Amazon starting at Rs 43,900 in India, lowest till now. In parallel, the iPhone 15 (128 GB) is being offered at Rs 47,999, now the price difference between the two models is Rs 4,099 only.

The new prices are notable as they put the older and newer iPhone models in close competition this festive season. With only a small difference in cost, many buyers may find the iPhone 15 a better deal. The sale also features additional Amazon offers such as bank discounts, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options.

Specifications of iPhone 13

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The iPhone 13 (128 GB) is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The rear camera system is a dual-camera setup: a 12 MP wide sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor. The front camera is 12 MP. It supports 5G connectivity, Face ID, and MagSafe accessories. The phone’s battery life is solid for typical daily usage, and it supports up to 20 W wired charging.

(Also Read: Apple Diwali Offers 2025: Massive Savings On iPhone 16, iPhone 16 & MacBooks — Check Details)

Specifications of iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 (128 GB) is powered by the A16 Bionic chip and includes enhancements over the 13 model. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, with improvements in brightness and color accuracy. The rear camera is upgraded to a 48 MP main sensor + 12 MP ultra-wide, which allows for higher resolution images and better low-light performance. The front camera remains a 12 MP sensor. The iPhone 15 supports 5G, Face ID, and USB-C charging. It also supports MagSafe and wireless charging. The standard memory (RAM) is 6 GB.

With such lowest pricing, Amazon’s Diwali 2025 sale has made the choice between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 more exciting for Indian buyers. For users looking to upgrade their phone during the festive season, this limited-time offer offers a good opportunity to buy their selected devices.

However, Amazon has not yet disclosed the exact end date of its Diwali sale, but reports indicate that the ongoing festive discounts are likely to continue for a few more weeks.