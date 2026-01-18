Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott’s Donations Face FBI Scrutiny Over Alleged Hamas Links; Check Her Net Worth And Family

Mackenzie Scott Net Worth: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, is back in the spotlight after reportedly reducing her Amazon stake by nearly 50 percent to support charitable causes. Known for her significant and fast-paced donations, the billionaire philanthropist has given millions of dollars to various organizations.

However, a recent report claims that some of this money went to a funding network linked to groups now facing FBI and congressional investigations over alleged ties to Hamas. The development has raised fresh questions about oversight in large-scale philanthropy.

MacKenzie Scott Donation In 2025: More Than 7 Billion Dollars

MacKenzie Scott has continued her large-scale philanthropic giving through her charity, Yield Giving. In 2025, she reportedly donated 5 million dollars to the Solidaire Network, following an earlier contribution of 10 million dollars in 2021. The network says it works to connect donors with social movements focused on building a fair and just society.

Scott’s donations extend well beyond these contributions. She is reported to have given more than 7 billion dollars in 2025 alone, taking her total charitable giving since 2020 to 26 billion dollars across more than 2,700 organisations.

MacKenzie Scott's Role In Amazon Founder's Life

Jeff Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years. The two met in the early 1990s while working at an investment firm in New York. They got married in 1993 and later moved to Seattle, where they co-founded Amazon in 1994. In the early years, MacKenzie played an important role in the company’s growth, helping with contracts and logistics while working largely behind the scenes. (Also Read: Are You Using Private Browsing Mode On Smartphones? Check Who Can Still See Your Activity, How To Access It On Chrome, Safari, And When To Use It)

The couple has four children, three sons and one daughter. After 25 years of marriage, Bezos and Scott announced their divorce in 2019 through a joint statement shared on social media.

MacKenzie Scott Net Worth

The separation drew widespread attention not only because Bezos was the world’s richest man at the time, but also due to the massive financial settlement involved. As part of the divorce, MacKenzie Scott received 4 percent of Amazon’s stock, worth about 36 billion dollars at the time. The settlement made Scott one of the wealthiest women in the world. According to Forbes, her current net worth stands at 30.7 billion dollars.

World's Biggest Donors

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, is among the world’s top 10 most powerful women. She is also one of the world’s biggest donors, alongside Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett. Most of her donations in 2025 were directed towards diversity programmes, disaster relief efforts, and colleges.