Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: iPhone 15 Now Available For Under Rs 50,000; Check Specs And How To Grab Offer

iPhone 15 Price In Amazon: With Diwali just around the corner, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have kicked off their biggest festive sales of the year — the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025. These mega-events are the perfect opportunity for buyers waiting to grab older-generation iPhones at attractive prices. Among the highlights, the iPhone 15, launched in September 2023, is set to be offered at its lowest-ever price during Amazon’s festive sale.

Thanks to bank offers and discounts, the smartphone is available under Rs 50,000, making it one of the most compelling deals of the season. For those planning an upgrade, this festive period could be the right time to invest in an iPhone.

Notably, Amazon is putting high-end smartphones at more affordable prices in anticipation of its yearly Diwali sale in an effort to boost sales during the holiday season. The iPhone 15 (128 GB variant) is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sales 2025: iPhone 15 Discount

The Apple iPhone 15, originally launched at Rs 79,900, saw a price reduction of Rs 10,000 last year, bringing it down to Rs 69,900. After the iPhone 17 series was introduced, the Cupertino-based tech giant has removed the iPhone 15 from its official store. Currently, the iPhone 15 (Blue, 128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs 69,900, but during the sale, it can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 46,999—a drop of over Rs 26,000 from its original launch price. With exchange, buyers can save up to Rs 44,100, while without exchange, the device is available at Rs 46,999. EMI options start at Rs 2,279 per month, and No Cost EMI is also offered for added convenience. (Also Read: WhatsApp Rolls Out Video Notes Feature For iPhone And Android Users: Here's How To Send During Navratri)

iPhone 15 Specifications

The phone is powered by the A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM and runs iOS 17. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that includes the Dynamic Island and reaches a peak outdoor brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone is equipped with a 3349 mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging and is offered in storage options which include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variant. The iPhone 15 comes with an aluminum frame, a Ceramic Shield front, and is available in five colors.

On the photography front, the iPhone 15 is equipped with a dual-camera system, featuring a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 12MP front-facing camera. All cameras support 4K video recording. A significant change is the introduction of a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, replacing the Lightning port.