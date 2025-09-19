Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 60,000; Check Top Deals On Galaxy Series

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price In India: If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, this is the perfect time as the Indian e-commerce platforms are set to host their biggest festive sale of the year. Flipkart will hold its Big Billion Days sale starting September 23, while Amazon will launch the Great Indian Festival on the same day. The e-commerce giant will offer substantial discounts on a wide range of smartphones, accessories, and gadgets. Prime members will get early access, with the sale opening to them 24 hours before the general public. During the Annual Great Indian Festival 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at a discount of up to Rs 60,000.

Annual Great Indian Festival 2025: Galaxy S24 Ultra Discounted Price

During the sale, the 12GB RAM+256GB storage model, priced at Rs 1,34,999, will be available for Rs 80,499. With extra offers like no-cost EMI, the price can drop to Rs 71,999, with monthly payments starting at Rs 7,999 for nine months. The company announced that the new offers will make its AI-powered smartphones more affordable and help drive adoption in both premium and mid-range segments.

The festive pricing will roll out on September 22, covering models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, and Galaxy F36 5G. The Galaxy S24, equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, will be available at Rs 39,999, down from its original price of Rs 74,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 FE will sell for Rs 29,999, compared to its earlier price of Rs 59,999. The Galaxy A55 5G will be available at Rs 23,999 (down from Rs 39,999) and the Galaxy A35 5G at Rs 17,999 (down from Rs 30,999). (Also Read: Google Integrates Gemini AI Into Chrome: Smarter Browsing On Android And Desktop; Check New Features)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

The device features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass Armour that reduces glare by up to 75 percent in bright conditions. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 740 graphics, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, running One UI 7 based on Android 15, with an assured upgrade to One UI 8 on Android 16 and five years of OS updates.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and Qi wireless charging, and carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, allowing submersion up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. On the photography front, it comes with a 200MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens offering 5x zoom, while a 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.