Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: From iPhone Air To OnePlus 15R; Check Top Deals On Budget-Friendly Smartphones

Smartphone Discount In India: Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is almost here, and excitement is building among online shoppers. The US-based e-commerce giant is gearing up to take on Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026 with a range of lucrative offers. As the sale begins, buyers can look forward to big discounts on smartphones, turning this shopping season into a great opportunity for tech lovers. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will officially begin on January 16, 2026.

Amazon has revealed that smartphones across all price categories, from ultra-premium and premium to mid-range and budget, will be available at reduced prices. Adding to the excitement, popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, and iQOO will feature special deals, giving customers plenty of options to choose from. Notably, the sale will allow buyers to get an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards, apart from easy EMI options.

From iPhone Air To OnePlus 15: Discounts On Top Smartphones

The top smartphones are also available at exciting discounts. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,19,999, down from Rs 1,29,999, while the iPhone 17 Pro will cost Rs 1,25,400, reduced from Rs 1,34,900. The OnePlus 15 is available for Rs 68,999 instead of Rs 76,999, and the iQOO 15 has dropped to Rs 65,999 from Rs 76,999. Even the iPhone 15 is on sale for Rs 50,249, down from its original price of Rs 59,900.

From OnePlus 15R To iQOO Neo 10 5G: Discount On Mid-Range Phones

The OnePlus 15R is now available for Rs 44,999, down from Rs 54,999, while the iQOO Neo 10 5G is priced at Rs 33,999, reduced from Rs 38,999. (Also Read: Apple Creator Studio Launched In India: Final Cut Pro On Mac And iPad Users Get Smart Features; Check Price, Student Discount And Availability)

Budget Phones On Discount: Nord CE 5 To Redmi Note 15 5G

For budget-friendly options, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is available for Rs 22,999, down from Rs 28,999. The Redmi Note 15 5G has dropped to Rs 20,999 from Rs 26,999, and the Realme Narzo 90x 5G is now priced at Rs 12,749, down from Rs 16,999.