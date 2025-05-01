Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Live: Deals On iPhone 15, Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, OnePlus 13R And More; Check Bank Offers

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Good news for customers who have been waiting for exciting offers — the wait is finally over! Amazon India has officially announced the Great Summer Sale 2025, which kicks off today, May 1. Notably, Amazon Prime members get 12-hour early access starting at midnight. The Amazon Summer Sale brings massive discounts across a wide range of categories, including electronics, fashion, home essentials, kitchen products, and more.

The sale is promising a significant discounts across categories including smartphones, electronics, fashion, groceries, and home appliances. However, the sale is already alive and the e-commerce giant has not revealed the end date of the sale in the country.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Bank Deals And Offers

The mega sale offers a 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank card payments. Shoppers can also enjoy no-cost EMI options and exciting exchange deals. The dedicated sale page highlights standout offers across smartphones, home appliances, electronics, and more.

Customers can save up to 80 per cent on popular products, with electronics and accessories seeing discounts of up to 75 per cent. Meanwhile, there is a 40 per cent off on mobile phones and accessories. The sale also features big deals on smartphones, cameras, smartwatches, and other gadgets. No-cost EMI is available for up to 24 months, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on select devices.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Deals On Smartphones And Laptops

During the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is available for Rs 84,999, while the iPhone is being offered at Rs 57,249. The iQOO Neo 10R, originally priced at Rs 26,999, is now available for just Rs 24,999 with bank offers. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is up for grabs at Rs 18,499, according to Amazon. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R comes with a Rs 3,000 bank discount, reducing its effective price to Rs 39,999.

Other smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord 4, iQOO Z10x, Redmi A4 5G, and Narzo 80 Pro 5G, are also available at special prices. The Mobile accessories are being offered at discounts of up to 40 per cent.

Tech enthusiasts can also grab the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for Rs 23,119, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for Rs 28,999, and the GoPro Max for Rs 29,990. Laptop deals include the ASUS Vivobook with an Intel i5 processor priced at Rs 51,990, and the Lenovo Ryzen 5 laptop available for Rs 61,990.