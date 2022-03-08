Amazon India unveils a new store for Holi: Check all categories and deals

New Delhi: This year, Amazon's e-commerce giant has a new way for you to buy Holi goods. Amazon India has introduced a Holi Shopping Store on its website, which is intended to serve as a one-stop shop for customers' Holi shopping needs. Colors, pichkaris, safety gear, presents, and festive apparel will be available in the store for this year's Holi celebrations. Amazon has also announced discounts on its products such as Kindle E-Book readers, Echo smart speakers, and Fire TV Stick products during the event. The Holi Shopping Store also sells electronics such as smartphones and accessories from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others. Let's have a peek at the Holi Shopping Store and some of the top discounts available during this year's festival of colours.

The Amazon Holi Shopping Store will be open until Holi, with products ranging from Pooja Essentials to Holi Starter Kits, Waterproof Accessories, Holi Treats, Personal Safety Kits, Ethnic Wear, Cleaning Essentials, cellphones and accessories, and more. Amazon is also encouraging small business owners by providing them with unique products from homegrown companies such as Indian Karigar Gulaal, Assorted Namkeen Box, and others. Users can purchase items such as a Silver Plated Pooja Thali Set for Rs 1,079, a Brass Dri Dhan Laxmi-Kuber Bhandari Yantra for Rs 154, and an Agarbatti Set for Rs 145 onwards in Pooja Essentials.

Buyers of the Holi Starter Kit can get discounts on water cannons for children. Non-toxic Holi Water Baloons start at Rs 250 a packet, while Pidlite Rangeela Holi colours that are CE-Certified and conform to EN71-3 are priced at Rs 100 and up.

Waterproof mascarra and makeup, as well as a Bluetooth speaker from Tribit priced at Rs 9,825 and a water resistant backpack priced at Rs 659, are available in the waterproof accessories category.

Paper Boat Thandai, Sweet combinations, and other similar essentials such as nuts and dairy goods are available in the "Holi Treats" category. There are also safety packages available for purchase, which contain N95 masks and gloves for protection.

In terms of electronics, there are discounts on the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation), which is now priced at Rs 3,499. In Amazon's Holi Shopping Store, the Kindle 10th generation E-Book reader costs Rs 7,999, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) costs Rs 3,999.

Discounts are also available on household appliances, smartphones, and accessories. These include the IFB 6.5kg front load fully-automatic washing machine (Rs 29,740), the Armir V7s Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner (Rs 19,999), and the Samsung Double Door Refrigerator (Rs 26,290).

Among the deals on smartphones and accessories include the Xiaomi Mi 11X, which is available at Rs 29,999 during the sale, and a Reebok smartwatch, which costs Rs 4,499 during the sale.

Apart from these, there are bargains on traditional apparel, makeup and grooming goods, furniture, and kitech needs on Amazon India's Holi Shopping Store.

