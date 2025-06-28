Amazon Prime Day 2025 Announced: First-Ever 3-Day Sale Begins In July –Check Massive Deals, Bank Offers, Early Access, And More

New Delhi: One of India’s biggest sales, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is set to begin on July 12 and will continue till July 14. This will give shoppers in India three full days of exclusive deals and offers. Usually held as a two-day event every July, this is the first time Indian Prime members will get 72 hours of continuous discounts, new launches, and entertainment. The extended sale aims to offer more time and variety for customers to grab the best deals across categories.

What’s new this year?

For the first time ever, Prime Day in India will run for three full days—starting at midnight on July 12 and ending at 11:59 PM on July 14. Amazon will be launching over 1,600 new products, including items from small businesses, start-ups, women-led brands, and local artisans. Popular brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Intel, HP, and Adidas will also join the sale.

Can Anyone Access Amazon Prime Day Deals?

No, Only Amazon Prime members can shop the exclusive deals during Prime Day 2025. The three-day sale event is designed as a special reward for subscribers, giving them early access to massive discounts across categories. From smartphones and tech gadgets (like cameras, VR headsets, laptops, and routers) to home appliances (including smart TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines), and fashion for men, women, and kids—there’s something for everyone.

Amazon Prime members can look forward to faster delivery on their orders. Plus, the new AI assistant, Rufus, will make shopping easier by helping users find, compare, and pick the best products in no time.

What’s in Store for Smartphone Shoppers This Prime Day?

If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, Prime Day 2025 is the perfect time. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, Redmi, and Lava are expected to offer discounts of up to 40 per cent on popular models. You can also enjoy additional benefits like 10 per cent instant discounts on select ICICI and SBI cards (T&C apply), no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and extra bank coupons.

Amazon Prime Membership Plans in India

Amazon offers three types of Prime memberships in India, so you can choose one based on your budget and preferences:

Prime (Rs 1,499/year)

- Full access to Prime Video and Prime Music

- Free fast delivery on eligible items

- Exclusive deals during sales like Prime Day

- Early access to lightning deals

- Ad-free music and unlimited streaming

Prime Lite (Rs 799/year)

- Free standard delivery

- Access to Prime Video on mobile only (with ads)

- No access to Prime Music

- Fewer shopping and entertainment benefits

Prime Shopping Edition (Rs 399/year)

- Designed mainly for shopping perks

- No access to Prime Video or Music

- Includes free delivery, exclusive deals, and early sale access