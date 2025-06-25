Amazon Prime Day 2025: E-commerce Giant Announces Biggest Sale, Starting From July 12; Check Bank Offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has finally announced the dates for its biggest annual sale of the summer season in India-– the Prime Day Sale 2025. The mega sale will run for three full days from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14, making it the longest Prime Day event in the country to date.

As part of the sale, the Prime members will get access to thousands of new product launches from over 400 brands like Samsung, Intel, OnePlus, iQOO, Lenovo, Harley Davidson, American Tourister, and many more.

The 72-hour sale promises lucrative bank offers, fast delivery, and an impressive lineup of entertainment, all specially curated for Prime members. In the upcoming mega sale, shoppers can look forward to discounts of up to 80% on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, and more.

Get ready to dive into great deals, new launches and binge-worthy blockbuster entertainment, this Amazon Prime Day, 12-14 July.

Join Prime now and enjoy great deals curated specially for you ! #AmazonPrimeDay #SpeciallyForYou #Amazon #OnlineShopping #Deals #Discounts pic.twitter.com/2y6eHAFUqL — Amazon India (@amazonIN) June 25, 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Early Access For Prime Members

Furthermore, over 1,600 new products from small and medium businesses like Phool, Alpino, and Indigenous Honey will be introduced during the sale. Notably, the sale will be exclusively available to Prime members, offering them early access, exclusive product launches, and significant savings. In addition, Prime members will enjoy benefits such as same-day delivery on more than 10 lakh products.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Bank Offers

As part of the upcoming Amazon sale, customers can enjoy up to 10% savings on purchases made using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, SBI Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on both ICICI and SBI Credit Cards. Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will receive 5% cashback along with an additional 5% instant discount on their shopping. Additionally, Amazon Pay users can avail cashback on flight and hotel bookings, as well as exclusive discounts on movie tickets and international travel.

How To Join Amazon Prime Membership

Customers can choose from three Prime membership options based on their preferences and needs. The full Prime membership is available at Rs 1,499 per year and offers access to the complete range of benefits, including fast delivery, exclusive deals, and full access to Prime Video and Music.

For those who want core benefits without streaming, Prime Lite is available At Rs 799 per year, excluding full access to Prime Video. Alternatively, the Prime Shopping Edition, priced at Rs 399 per year, is designed for those focused solely on shopping benefits, without access to video or music content.

To make the sale even more rewarding, Amazon’s AI assistant Rufus will simplify shopping by helping customers find and compare products, answer their questions, and offer personalized suggestions in the real-time.