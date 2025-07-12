Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Live: Grab Massive Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, TVs And Smartwatches; Check Credit Card Offers, Cashback

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Live: The much-awaited Amazon Prime Date 2025 Sale is now live in India. The three- day massive sale event will remain open until July 14, 2025. This year's Prime Day sale includes hundreds of great deals and offers different devices which includes smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, and Amazon's own devices.

Top brands such as LG, iQOO, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, Sony, IFB, Daikin, OnePlus, boat are offering incredible deals. Buyers can save even more with bank offers, no-cost EMI, and cashback on select credit and debit card, making it the ideal time to shop smart. If you want to unlock these exclusive deals, you’ll need to be a Prime member.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Deals On Smartphones

During the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale this weekend, Apple’s iPhone 15 is available at a discounted price of Rs 57,249, including bank offers. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G has also received a major price cut, now effectively priced at Rs 74,999, down from its original MRP of Rs 1,34,999. For those eyeing a solid mid-range option, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is currently selling at Rs 24,999, significantly lower than its MRP of Rs 42,999. Meanwhile, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16e is set to launch with a starting price of Rs 53,600.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Offers On Smart TVs

The Smart TVs are available at up to 56% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, making it a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. The Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series Smart TV is now priced at just Rs 10,999, down from its original MRP of Rs 24,999, a massive 56% discount. Similarly, the Xiaomi MI Smart TV A 80 cm (32 inches) HD is selling for Rs 11,999 after a 52% discount, also originally priced at Rs 24,999.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Offers On Laptops

The Laptops are available at up to 33% off during Amazon Prime Day 2025, offering great deals for students and professionals alike. The Apple MacBook Air is now priced at Rs 58,990 after a 21% discount, down from its MRP of Rs 74,900. Meanwhile, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with an Intel Core i5 processor is available at Rs 46,990, a steep 34% off from its original price of Rs 70,790 in India.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Offers On Smartwatch

The smartwatches are available at up to 68% off during Amazon Prime Day, making it the perfect time to grab a stylish and functional wearable. The Amazfit Active Smart Watch is now priced at just Rs 6,495, offering a massive 68% discount from its original price of Rs 19,999. The Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch is available for Rs 4,499, down 36% from its MRP of Rs 6,999. Meanwhile, the premium HUAWEI Watch GT 5 (46mm) is now selling at Rs 15,999, also at a 36% discount from its original price of Rs 24,999.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Credit Card Offers And Cashback

Shoppers can unlock extra savings during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 with a range of exciting payment offers. SBI credit card holders will enjoy an instant 10% discount across the site. Those using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can earn 5% cashback during checkout. Most products are also eligible for no-cost EMI, making big purchases more affordable. Adding further, customers can exchange old devices for extra discounts on select items.