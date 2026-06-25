/Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: Big discounts on 500+ products, AI shopping tools, and all you need to know

The event will begin at 12:00 AM on July 4 and continue until 11:59 PM on July 6. To mark a decade of Prime Day in India, Amazon has introduced discounted membership plans ahead of the sale. The standard annual Prime membership, usually priced at Rs 1,499, is available for Rs 999. Prime Lite has been reduced from Rs 799 to Rs 599, while the Prime Shopping Edition is available for Rs 299 instead of Rs 399.