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  • /Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: Big discounts on 500+ products, AI shopping tools, and all you need to know

Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: Big discounts on 500+ products, AI shopping tools, and all you need to know

Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: Prime Day is Amazon’s shopping event exclusively for Prime members, featuring new launches, deals on top brands and small businesses, and blockbuster entertainment. Here is everything you need to know before the sale goes live.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: Big discounts on 500+ products, AI shopping tools, and all you need to know
Image Credit: amazonSource: Bureau

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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