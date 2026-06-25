/Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: Big discounts on 500+ products, AI shopping tools, and all you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2026 in India kicks off on July 4 and runs until July 6, giving Prime members 72 hours of deals, new launches, and cashback offers during the 10th anniversary of the event. Prime Day is Amazon’s shopping event exclusively for Prime members, featuring new launches, deals on top brands and small businesses, and blockbuster entertainment. Here is everything you need to know before the sale goes live.
The event will begin at 12:00 AM on July 4 and continue until 11:59 PM on July 6. To mark a decade of Prime Day in India, Amazon has introduced discounted membership plans ahead of the sale. The standard annual Prime membership, usually priced at Rs 1,499, is available for Rs 999. Prime Lite has been reduced from Rs 799 to Rs 599, while the Prime Shopping Edition is available for Rs 299 instead of Rs 399.
Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: Category-wise deals
|Category
|Top brands
|What to expect
|Smartphones and accessories
|Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, iQOO
|New launches and year-low prices
|Laptops and electronics
|HP, Lenovo, Asus, Dell
|Deals and no-cost EMI options
|Home appliances
|LG, Bosch, Crompton, Atomberg
|Discounts on ACs and washing machines
|Home and kitchen
|Borosil, Kohler, Shark Ninja, Agaro
|New launches and bundle offers
|Fashion and footwear
|Adidas, Puma, Van Heusen, Allen Solly
|Seasonal discounts
|Travel and bags
|Mokobara, American Tourister
|Festive travel deals
|Amazon devices
|Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Ring, Blink
|Up to 45% off
|Health and lifestyle
|Whoop, Himalaya, Duroflex
|New launches and cashback
|Toys and kids
|LEGO, Mamy Poko, Mattel
|Discounts and new arrivals
|Beauty and personal care
|COSRX, Colgate, Pampers
|AI-curated picks
Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: 500+ new launches and anniversary deals
Prime members will get access to over 500 new product launches from more than 100 top Indian and global brands. As part of the 10th anniversary, Amazon is running special deals it calls “never-seen-before” anniversary offers, in addition to the lowest-of-the-year pricing on select products.
SBI and Axis Bank credit card users will get an additional 10% savings on credit card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can earn unlimited 5% cashback, while Amazon Pay Later allows interest-free EMIs split across three instalments on cart values of Rs 1,500 and above.
Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: AI shopping tools
Amazon is deploying several AI tools to help shoppers navigate the sale without impulse-buying regret. The conversational AI assistant Rufus helps customers discover products through personalised recommendations, price insights, and product comparisons. Lens AI enables visual search, while AI Review Highlights, Quick View, and Buying Guides simplify decision-making by surfacing key insights and helping customers compare options.
To mark the 10th edition, Amazon is also launching an AI-powered feature called Prime Playback, a tool that generates a personalised recap for Prime members, highlighting their shopping history, streaming activity, and savings over the years.
Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs from July 4 to July 6 on Amazon.in. Whether you are looking for a new phone, a kitchen appliance, or simply stocking up on essentials, use the AI tools to compare products before you buy. Set deal alerts in the Amazon app now so you do not miss the offers when the sale goes live.
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