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  • /Amazon prime day sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra now available for under Rs 90,000 – Check offers and all

Amazon prime day sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra now available for under Rs 90,000 – Check offers and all

Amazon prime day sale: Buyers using Axis Bank or SBI credit cards can claim an extra 10% off, pushing the effective price closer to Rs 90,000 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Amazon prime day sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra now available for under Rs 90,000 – Check offers and all
Image Credit: amazon

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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