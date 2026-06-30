/Amazon prime day sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra now available for under Rs 90,000 – Check offers and all

Amazon prime day sale: Amazon India will sell the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for Rs 99,999 or less during its Prime Day sale, running from July 4 to July 6, 2026. Buyers using Axis Bank or SBI credit cards can claim an extra 10% off, pushing the effective price closer to Rs 90,000 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The phone originally launched in India at Rs 1,29,999, making this one of its steepest price cuts yet.
Lowest price so far
This isn't the first time the Galaxy S25 Ultra has gone on sale for below Rs 1,00,000. The lowest price recorded so far was Rs 94,999 during Amazon's Great Summer Sale earlier this year. The upcoming Prime Day deal comes close to matching that, giving buyers another chance to own a flagship Samsung phone without paying full price. For shoppers who held off earlier, this sale window offers a real opportunity to grab a premium device at a mid-range budget.
What you get for the money
Even a year after launch, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a serious flagship. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass for added durability. On the camera front, it packs a 200MP main sensor alongside ultrawide and dual telephoto lenses, making it useful for users who shoot a lot of photos or videos. It also comes with a built-in S Pen, a feature that most rival flagships still skip.
How to make the most of the deal
If you plan to buy during Prime Day, check your bank card eligibility before checkout, as the extra 10% discount applies only to specific cards. Also, confirm which storage variant the discounted price applies to, as pricing differs across the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models. Buying through a verified retailer like Amazon also ensures you get the full manufacturer's warranty, unlike some grey-market resale deals.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Key specifications
|Spec
|Details
|Display
|6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB/512GB/1TB
|Rear camera
|200MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP (5x telephoto) + 10MP (3x telephoto)
|Front camera
|12MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Build
|Titanium frame, Gorilla Armor 2 glass
|Stylus
|Built-in S Pen
|Software
|Android 15, One UI 7
For anyone who wanted to buy the Galaxy Ultra but found its launch price too high, this sale makes it much more affordable. With the right bank card offer, you can get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a price usually seen for mid-range phones, while still enjoying flagship features like premium cameras, a top-quality display, and powerful performance.
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