/Amazon prime day sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra now available for under Rs 90,000 – Check offers and all

Even a year after launch, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a serious flagship. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass for added durability. On the camera front, it packs a 200MP main sensor alongside ultrawide and dual telephoto lenses, making it useful for users who shoot a lot of photos or videos. It also comes with a built-in S Pen, a feature that most rival flagships still skip.