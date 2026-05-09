Amazon Summer Sale 2026: Top smartphone, laptop, and gadget deals you can’t miss; Discounts of up to 40–70%

Amazon summer sale 2026: Amazon India launched its Great Summer Sale 2026 on May 8 across Amazon.in, offering deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, home appliances, and daily essentials. The sale targets Indian shoppers looking to upgrade tech and cool down their homes before peak summer, with discounts going up to 75% on electronics alone. Prime members get extra savings on top of already reduced prices. Here are the top deals you should't miss:

Smartphones and laptops: Big discounts on flagship tech

Smartphones are seeing up to 40% off, with options like the iQOO 15R listed at Rs 44,998 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G available at Rs 99,999. Exchange benefits go up to Rs 56,000 on eligible purchases.

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On the laptop front, the ASUS Zenbook 14 with Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 is priced at Rs 1,06,490, while the Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch with the M5 chip is going for Rs 1,04,990. Budget options include the Acer Aspire Lite at Rs 43,990. If you have been thinking of buying a new laptop, this is one of the best times to do so.

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Gadgets, wearables, and audio

Smartwatch deals range from entry-level picks like the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus at Rs 999 to the Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm at Rs 41,999. Mid-range options include the OnePlus Watch 2 at Rs 13,999 and the Amazfit Active 2 at Rs 11,499.

Audio lovers are not left out either. Earbuds start as low as Rs 599 with the Noise Buds N1, while the Sony WH-1000XM6 noise-cancelling headphones -- among the best in class -- are listed at Rs 39,929, down from their usual price.

AI-enabled devices like the ASUS AirVision M1 Smart AR Glasses are available at Rs 88,338, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core with Galaxy AI are priced at Rs 4,699, both with additional bank discounts of up to 10%.

Home appliances

Air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines are seeing discounts of up to 65%. The LG 1.5-ton Smart Inverter Split AC is priced at Rs 35,490, and the Samsung 9kg front-load washing machine at Rs 40,490. Exchange benefits go up to Rs 20,000, and bank discounts can shave off an additional Rs 18,000. That makes a meaningful difference on big-ticket purchases.

Also Read: Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: 7 best gadgets under Rs 5,000 you can gift your mother to make her daily life easier

How to save more: Prime, banks, and AI shopping tools

HDFC Bank credit card holders get up to 10% instant savings on purchases and EMI transactions. Prime members get an extra 5% off on Prime-only offers, along with up to Rs 250 cashback.

Amazon's AI shopping assistant Rufus lets users search with natural-language prompts — for example, "best cooling appliances under Rs 20,000" — while Lens AI lets shoppers find products by simply snapping a photo. A built-in price history tracker covers 30 to 90 days of price data and alerts users when a product hits their target price.

The sale is expected to run until May 13, 2026, based on the validity of the bank discount offers. Stack your bank card discounts with Prime benefits before the window closes.