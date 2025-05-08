Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Government Issues 'National Security Warning' To Airtel, Jio; THIS Service Halted Immediately: Reports

India- Pakistan Tensions: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has raised red flags over national security after telecom giants Airtel and Reliance Jio announced plans to offer home delivery of SIM cards. The government has issued an important reminder regarding KYC (Know Your Customer) compliance to both country's biggest telecom companies.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the DoT objected to the idea of customers completing self-KYC authentication, citing national security concerns. In a letter dated April 16, Reliance Jio informed DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal that it also planned to launch quick home delivery of SIM cards starting April 25, similar to the Airtel-Blinkit initiative.

However, Reliance Jio has put its plans on hold after DoT blocked a similar initiative by Bharti Enterprises’ Airtel. The telecom giant had announced a partnership with Blinkit last month to deliver SIM cards to buyers within 10 minutes at a nominal fee of Rs 49. The service was launched in 16 cities across the country on April 16th.

At the same time, the department stressed that Aadhaar-based KYC must be completed before a SIM card is delivered to a customer’s home. This rule is meant to ensure proper identity verification, prevent misuse, and strengthen national security.

The initiative was put on hold on April 30 after the telecom department raised concerns about customers completing self-KYC after receiving the SIM. Importantly, this advisory was issued to all telecom operators, not just Airtel and Jio. Consumers can also trigger Mobile Number Portability (MNP) if they wish to switch from another network provider to Airtel for both prepaid and postpaid customers.