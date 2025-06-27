Advertisement
AMUL

Amul Gift Voucher Scam: Rs 6,000 Gift Voucher An Online Scam; Dairy Company Warns Customers

The scam uses the famous Amul Girl mascot and the company’s logo to make fake messages look real. These messages claim that customers can get gift vouchers, sometimes worth Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,000, by clicking on a link or completing a survey.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2025, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amul Gift Voucher Scam: Rs 6,000 Gift Voucher An Online Scam; Dairy Company Warns Customers File Photo

New Delhi: Amul, one of India’s biggest dairy brands, has recently warned customers about a scam spreading on WhatsApp and social media. The scam uses the famous Amul Girl mascot and the company’s logo to make fake messages look real. These messages claim that customers can get gift vouchers, sometimes worth Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,000, by clicking on a link or completing a survey. However, these links actually lead to dangerous websites that can steal your personal and financial information.

Amul has made it clear that these vouchers and offers are not from them. In their official statement, they explained that the links in these messages are autogenerated and take people to fraudulent websites. Amul has already blacklisted many of these harmful links and is taking legal action against those behind the scam. The company has also provided a toll-free customer care number (1800 258 3333) and an email address (customercare@amul.coop) for anyone with questions or concerns.

To protect yourself, Amul advises everyone not to click on any suspicious links, even if they appear to come from friends or family. If you receive such a message, you should inform the person who sent it to you about the scam, so they do not fall for it either. Amul also encourages people to spread awareness about this scam to stop it from reaching more people.

This incident is part of a larger problem of online fraud in India. Scammers often use the names and logos of well-known brands to trick people, taking advantage of their trust. In the past, Amul has faced similar issues, including fake websites offering jobs or dealerships and even AI-generated fake product images. The company has had to go to court to block fake websites and continues to fight against online fraud.

Amul has urged everyone to be cautious, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and report any fake messages. Always check with official sources if you have any doubts about offers or messages related to Amul products.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

