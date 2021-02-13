Android 12 update: know what's new, launch date, list of devices to get it

Android is undoubtedly the world's most used operating system. Billions of phones, smart devices, TVs are running the Android operating system. Android was established in the year 1998, has evolved exponentially over time. Various software updates have increased productivity and added a number of features to the system. The entire world is excited about the next update.

Android will be launching its updated Android 12 operating system soon. The exact date is not out yet but the developer preview is around the corner. The Android 12 promises major user interface changes, more personalisation option and revamped look to the system.

Android 12 developer's preview will be out on Wednesday (February 17) 2021. The developer's preview is intended for the developers to get accustomed to new update and design and move their apps according to the new update. This is an unstable update and is not meant for the public. This developer's preview will be made available on Google's Pixel devices. The users can sideload with GSI to use it on other smartphones.

Phones which supports Android 12

Google will officially push the Android 12 update to the following devices-

- Pixel 5

- Pixel 4a 5G

- Pixel 4a

- Pixel 4

- Pixel 4XL

- Pixel 3a

- Pixel 3a XL

- Pixel 3

- Pixel 3 XL

These pixel devices will get the OTA update on the very day of release and users will be able to enjoy the Android 12 on these smartphones.

The Android 12 update is expected to bring new UI updates, tweaks in widgets, more secure and better privacy prospect, and many other exciting changes.

