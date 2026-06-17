/Android 17 is rolling out now: Floating app windows, gaming upgrades, better privacy and all you need to know

Android 17 update: Google has started rolling out Android 17, beginning with Pixel phones today before reaching other Android devices. The update brings floating multitasking windows, smarter gaming tools for foldable phones, and stronger security features to protect your phone and personal data. Google says the goal is to make daily phone use faster, safer, and easier to manage, whether you are working, gaming, or simply browsing.
Multitasking gets easier with bubbles
The main feature in this Android 17 update is Bubbles, which turns any app into a small floating window that stays on top of whatever else you're doing. Long-press an app icon to turn it into a bubble, then drag it around your screen to check notes, maps, or scores without leaving your current app. On larger screens and foldables, these bubbles sit in a dedicated bar at the bottom, so switching between them takes just one tap.
The update also makes screen recording simpler. A new feature called Screen Reactions lets you record your phone screen and your own face at the same time using your front camera, without needing extra apps or a green screen.
Foldable phones get a real gaming upgrade
Gamers using foldable phones get a dedicated boost as well. Android 17 introduces a layout that splits the screen 50/50, with the game on top and on-screen controls below, making better use of the extra foldable display. The system also handles memory cleanup more efficiently, which should mean fewer stutters and frame drops during long gaming sessions. People using external controllers can now remap buttons directly through the phone's settings.
Stronger security
On the security side, Android 17 lets you give apps temporary access to your exact location instead of permanent access, and you can now share only selected contacts with an app instead of your entire contact list. If your phone goes missing, an upgraded "Mark as Lost" feature in Find Hub can lock it using your biometrics, blocking anyone who has your passcode from gaining access.
Google has also strengthened its threat-detection system to catch more scam apps and increased the wait time between incorrect PIN attempts to prevent guessing attacks.
More changes are coming through the year
Beyond these top features, Android 17 adds the option to hide app names on your home screen, expands parental controls to more devices, and provides separate volume controls for voice assistants. Selected devices will also receive Google's Gemini Intelligence tools later this summer for more proactive, hands-free assistance. Users can check their phone settings over the coming weeks to see when the update reaches their device.
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