Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Android 17 is rolling out now: Floating app windows, gaming upgrades, better privacy and all you need to know

Android 17 is rolling out now: Floating app windows, gaming upgrades, better privacy and all you need to know

Android 17 update: The main feature in this Android 17 update is Bubbles, which turns any app into a small floating window that stays on top of whatever else you're doing.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Android 17 is rolling out now: Floating app windows, gaming upgrades, better privacy and all you need to know
Image Credit: google

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Android 17 is rolling out now: Floating app windows, gaming upgrades and more
Technology news1 min ago
2
BSE3 min ago
3
BSE6 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202613 min ago
5
Telegram ban India24 min ago