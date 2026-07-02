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Android 17 locks out hackers: Google caps PIN guesses at just 20 attempts – Here’s how it protects your phone

Android 17 update: Weak four-digit PINs have long been an easy target for brute-force tools, especially when they are based on birthdays or repeated digits. With the new cap, that risk drops sharply since attackers simply won't get enough attempts to crack the code.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Android 17 locks out hackers: Google caps PIN guesses at just 20 attempts – Here’s how it protects your phone
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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