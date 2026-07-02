/Android 17 locks out hackers: Google caps PIN guesses at just 20 attempts – Here’s how it protects your phone

Android 17 update: Google is set to close a major security gap in Android 17, cutting the number of failed PIN attempts allowed on a lock screen from roughly 1,800 down to just 20. The update targets brute-force attacks, where hackers use software to guess a phone's passcode repeatedly until it unlocks. Once a user hits the new 20-attempt limit, the device locks permanently, protecting phones that rely on weak or predictable PINs, such as birthdays.
Under the current system, an attacker with physical access to a phone can spread nearly 1,800 guesses over five years before running out of tries. Android 17 shuts that window almost completely. The new limit means a thief or hacker gets far fewer chances before the phone shuts them out for good, making random or common PINs much harder to crack.
The lockout system escalates quickly. Users get about six wrong tries in the first minute, seven within six minutes, eight within 25 minutes, and roughly 12 within a full day. Cross the 20-attempt mark, and the device locks permanently. Google has built in one fair allowance: entering the same wrong PIN multiple times in a row won't count as separate attempts, so accidental repeat typos won't speed up the lockout.
For everyday users, this update matters most if a phone is lost or stolen. Weak four-digit PINs have long been an easy target for brute-force tools, especially when they are based on birthdays or repeated digits. With the new cap, that risk drops sharply since attackers simply won't get enough attempts to crack the code. Android 17 will also show clearer lockout messages, including exact wait times in minutes, plus a recovery shortcut built into the lock screen itself so genuine users aren't left stranded.
The PIN limit isn't an isolated fix. It's part of a broader security update in Android 17 that includes a strengthened "Mark as Lost" feature in Find Hub with biometric locking, on-device Live Threat Detection, tighter parental controls, and new rules around local network permissions. Together, these changes point to Google doubling down on device-level security rather than relying only on cloud protections.
The stricter PIN limit and related security features will roll out once Android 17 reaches supported devices. As with past Android updates, availability will likely vary by phone maker and model, so users should watch for the official update notification on their device.
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