/Android 17 locks out hackers: Google caps PIN guesses at just 20 attempts – Here’s how it protects your phone

For everyday users, this update matters most if a phone is lost or stolen. Weak four-digit PINs have long been an easy target for brute-force tools, especially when they are based on birthdays or repeated digits. With the new cap, that risk drops sharply since attackers simply won't get enough attempts to crack the code. Android 17 will also show clearer lockout messages, including exact wait times in minutes, plus a recovery shortcut built into the lock screen itself so genuine users aren't left stranded.