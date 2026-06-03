Android smartphones can now detect fake AI calls: Here’s how Google’s new feature works and benefits users

Google fake call detection feature: Google rolled out a first-of-its-kind fake call detection feature for Android on June 2, 2026, designed to stop a fast-growing scam tactic: AI-cloned voices impersonating people you trust. Available on Android 12 and above via the Phone by Google app, the feature works automatically in the background, no setup required. With global scam losses crossing nearly $400 billion (Rs 34 lakh crore), this protection comes at the right time for everyday smartphone users.

Google fake call detection feature: AI deepfake technology

Scammers are combining two powerful tactics: spoofing a familiar contact's phone number while using AI deepfake technology to mimic that person's voice. The result? Your phone rings, the caller ID says "Dad," and the voice on the other end sounds exactly like him, but it's actually a scammer asking for emergency money.

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Impersonation fraud is one of the leading contributors to over $400 billion in global losses, according to INTERPOL's March 2026 Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment.

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Google fake call detection feature: How it works

When a contact calls you and both of you are using Phone by Google, their device sends a silent, real-time confirmation signal to verify that the call is genuinely coming from their device. This digital handshake uses end-to-end encrypted RCS (Rich Communication Services) technology, keeping it completely private.

If that confirmation signal is missing, meaning a scammer is spoofing the number, your device immediately pings your contact's real phone. If their device confirms that it is not making a call, a warning appears on your screen advising you to hang up right away.

You can turn it off anytime in the Phone by Google settings, but it runs silently by default.

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Google fake call detection feature: Who gets it and when

Google is rolling out fake call detection globally this month, starting with Pixel devices running Android 12 or higher. Phone by Google is already the default phone app on most Android devices. Users on other apps can install Phone by Google from the Play Store and set it as the default to activate protection.

Because the feature is built on RCS, an open standard, other phone app makers and device manufacturers can adopt the same technology.

Google’s fake call detection feature is designed to help identify potentially suspicious calls and alert users during conversations. Android users can check whether Phone by Google is set as their default dialer to access such features. Since scam calls are becoming increasingly convincing, tools like these may offer an added layer of awareness against fraudulent phone calls.