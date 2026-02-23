Anthropic Claude Code Security Features: AI tool that finds 500 plus high-risk vulnerabilities, sparks $15B drop in cybersecurity stocks in one day

Anthropic Claude Code Security Features: AI startup Anthropic has introduced a new AI tool called Claude Code Security. The tool scans software code to find security weaknesses. It highlights the most serious issues and suggests fixes that developers can apply right away. Claude Code Security is built directly into Claude Code and works on the web.

After the announcement, the cybersecurity market saw a sharp reaction. On February 20, 2026, the sector faced a “mini flash crash” that erased more than $15 billion in market value in just one day. The sudden drop was triggered by Anthropic’s announcement of this new security tool.

In the cybersecurity sector, the CrowdStrike dropped about 8%, while Cloudflare slipped 8%. Okta fell more than 9%, and SailPoint declined 9.4%. Zscaler also went down by 5.5%. The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) closed at its lowest level since November 2023.

Claude Code on desktop can now preview your running apps, review your code, and handle CI failures and PRs in the background.



Here’s what's new: pic.twitter.com/A2FdH045Tt — Claude (@claudeai) February 20, 2026

Altogether, these companies lost billions of dollars in market value in a single day. However, this new AI tool is available only as a limited research preview. It can be accessed by customers on Enterprise and Team plans, with faster access given to open-source maintainers. It is important to note that nothing is applied without human approval. Claude Code Security only finds problems and suggests fixes, but the final decision is always made by developers.

Anthropic's Claude Code Security: How it works

Claude Code Security is a special system built into the Claude Code platform. It uses the advanced reasoning power of the Opus 4.6 model to understand how software works. Unlike traditional security tools that depend on fixed rules or known bug patterns, Claude studies the entire code like a story.

It tries to understand the purpose and logic behind the application. This helps it detect complex design flaws and even rare “zero-day” vulnerabilities that may go unnoticed by human experts. The tool does more than just find problems. When it spots a security issue, it creates a ready-to-use software patch and clearly explains how the fix works.

By automating both detection and repair, Claude Code Security reduces the workload on security teams. It helps make software protection faster and more efficient, turning security into a built-in part of the development process instead of a slow manual task.

Anthropic's Claude Code Security: Features

The system studies the full context of the code. It tracks how data moves between different files and parts of the application. This allows it to spot complex security risks that involve multiple components, which many traditional scanners may fail to detect.

Before showing any results, the tool runs an extra verification check. It reviews its own findings to make sure they are accurate. This process increases the number of genuine issues detected and reduces false alarms.

When a problem is found, the system not only highlights it but also suggests a fix. It provides a recommended patch that developers can review and approve before applying.

Anthropic's Claude Code Security: Over 500 high-risk vulnerabilities identified

By the time it was officially launched, the tool had already found and suggested fixes for more than 500 serious security flaws in major open-source projects. Many of these vulnerabilities had gone unnoticed for years, and some had remained hidden for decades before being discovered by the system.