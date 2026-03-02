Anthropic confirms Claude AI outage affecting web, mobile, and API users in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad; Netizens react

Anthropic’s AI, Claude, is currently down worldwide. Users are experiencing errors on the web, mobile apps, and API services. The company has confirmed the outage and is working to fix it. According to Downdetector, about 1,700 users reported issues during a recent spike. Many also shared their problems on Reddit and other platforms, including connection errors, slow responses, or being unable to access Claude at all. Several cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are among the places affected, according to Downdetector.

