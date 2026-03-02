Advertisement
NewsTechnologyAnthropic confirms Claude AI outage affecting web, mobile, and API users in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad; Netizens react
TECHNOLOGY

Anthropic confirms Claude AI outage affecting web, mobile, and API users in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad; Netizens react

Anthropic’s AI, Claude, is currently down worldwide.  According to Downdetector, about 1,700 users reported issues during a recent spike. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anthropic confirms Claude AI outage affecting web, mobile, and API users in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad; Netizens reactAnthropic's Claude AI

Anthropic’s AI, Claude, is currently down worldwide. Users are experiencing errors on the web, mobile apps, and API services. The company has confirmed the outage and is working to fix it. According to Downdetector, about 1,700 users reported issues during a recent spike. Many also shared their problems on Reddit and other platforms, including connection errors, slow responses, or being unable to access Claude at all. Several cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are among the places affected, according to Downdetector.

 

