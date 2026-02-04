Anthropic’s Claude Cowork AI features explained: How THIS US startup shook $285 billion off software stocks and threatens Indian IT

Anthropic New AI Tool: Anthropic, a US-based artificial intelligence company, has launched a new set of AI tools for corporate legal teams. The announcement led to sharp sell-offs across European legal software companies, US technology firms, and Indian IT stocks, as experts warned that AI could replace many jobs in the software industry.

Some experts are even calling it a “SaaSpocalypse,” a massive selloff that wiped out roughly $285 billion from software, legal tech, and financial services stocks in a single trading session. It is part of the company's AI assistant Claude and functions like a plugin for in-house legal teams.

Recently, Anthropic introduced 11 new plug-ins for enterprise users of its Claude Cowork AI agent. These plug-ins are designed to automate key business functions across departments such as legal, sales, finance, marketing, data analysis, customer support, product management, productivity, biology research, enterprise search, and data infrastructure. (Also Read: Google Gemini may allow users to import chats from ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI services: How to import)

We’re expanding Claude for Financial Services, with an Excel add-in, new connectors to real-time data and market analytics, and pre-built Agent Skills, including cash flow models and initiating coverage reports. pic.twitter.com/KfpD0losgr — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) October 27, 2025

What is Anthropic's Claude Cowork AI agent?

Claude Cowork is an AI assistant that Anthropic launched earlier in January 12. It is similar to Claude Code, the company’s coding tool for developers, but designed for non-technical professionals. Claude Cowork can read files, organize folders, draft documents, and complete multi-step tasks with the user’s permission.

The new plug-ins announced last Friday enhance these capabilities. They allow companies to customize Claude for specific job roles by defining how tasks should be done, which tools and data to use, and which workflows to automate.

Anthropic competes with Legal AI startups

Anthropic’s new tools also put it in direct competition with legal AI startups such as Harvey AI and Legora. Unlike many of its rivals, Anthropic develops its own AI models, which gives the company greater control over automation and allows it to roll out updates more quickly across enterprise workflows.

Anthropic's Claude Cowork AI agent: What this means for Indian IT

The shares of Infosys and Mphasis led the losses, falling more than 7% each. LTIMindtree, Coforge, TCS, and HCL Tech dropped between 5% and 7%, while Wipro declined about 4%. Overall, the total market value of the Nifty IT index fell by Rs 1.9 lakh crore, slipping below Rs 30 lakh crore. Infosys ended the day down 7.37%, TCS 6.99%, HCL Tech 4.58%, and Wipro 3.79%. (Also Read: Google Gemini Screen Automation: Android phones could place orders, book rides without touching phone, and let you control your likeness)

Despite the sell-off, Indian IT is not struggling. The drop reflects that investors want proof that companies can quickly adapt to the AI era. Many leading firms are already investing in cloud computing, automation, and AI-driven services. With strong talent, large scale, and solid client relationships, Indian IT remains one of the country’s most competitive industries globally.