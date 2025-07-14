Apple Vintage Products List: Apple has added seven older devices to its vintage product list, just ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the iPhone 17 series in India later this year. Among them are the iPhone 8 (128GB variant), a handful of iPads and Macs from 2018 and 2019, and the 2013 Mac Pro, famously nicknamed the “Trash Can” for its sleek, cylindrical design.

When it launched, the 2013 Mac Pro represented a bold shift in Apple’s design philosophy. Compact, forward-thinking, and notably powerful for its size, the device was widely recognized for its innovative cooling system and efficient, space-saving design. But as time went on, its limitations became hard to ignore. The same design that looked so revolutionary made upgrades nearly impossible, frustrating power users who expected more flexibility.

By 2019, Apple course-corrected with a return to a more traditional, modular tower, mocked by some as a "cheese grater," but praised for practicality. Now, with the 2013 Mac Pro officially joining the vintage ranks, Apple closes the lid on one of its most daring, if divisive, hardware experiments.

Being labeled “vintage” means Apple will continue to offer hardware support for up to two more years and assuming parts are still available. After that, devices cross into the “obsolete” category, ending all official repair support.

Apple Devices Added To The Vintage List

The company has added several older devices to its vintage list, marking the end of official hardware service and support for these products in most regions. The newly added devices include the 2019 13-inch MacBook Air and the 2019 iMac. Also on the list are two iPads from 2018. The 11-inch iPad Pro and the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Adding further, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 8 has joined the list.

Apple Devices Added To The Obsolete List

Alongside several Macs and iPads, Apple has also added a few of its networking products to the vintage list. These include the AirPort Express (2nd generation), the 2TB and 3TB versions of the AirPort Time Capsule, and the AirPort Extreme with 802.11ac support. With this update, Apple marks the end of official support for some of its once-popular Wi-Fi and backup solutions.