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Apple AirPods 5 are here, and they sound better than ever - Check price, specs and features

Apple says the AirPods 5 block out 50 percent more noise than before, which should make a noticeable difference in loud places like airports or busy streets.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 11:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Apple AirPods 5 are here, and they sound better than ever - Check price, specs and features
Image Credit: Apple AirPods 5 are here, and they sound better than ever - Check price, specs and features

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Apple AirPods 5 are here, and they sound better than ever - Check price, specs and features
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