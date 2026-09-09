/Apple AirPods 5 are here, and they sound better than ever - Check price, specs and features

Apple AirPods 5: Apple didn't just launch new iPhones at its Surprise and Shine event on Wednesday. It also brought out the AirPods 5, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. These new earbuds come with a handful of real upgrades over the last generation.
The biggest change is noise cancellation. Apple says the AirPods 5 block out 50 percent more noise than before, which should make a noticeable difference in loud places like airports or busy streets. Apple has also reworked the design, so they should sit more comfortably and securely in your ears.
Sound quality gets a boost too. Apple claims the AirPods 5 sound better than the outgoing model, aiming to give you a richer listening experience whether you're on a call or just playing music.
On top of that, Apple has redesigned the charging case that comes with the AirPods 5, giving the whole package a fresh look to match the new earbuds inside.
Pricing starts at $129 in the US, which works out to roughly Rs 12,300. There's no word yet on India pricing or availability, but expect more details to follow soon.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.