Apple AirTag launched in India with longer range and louder speaker: Check price, features, iOS 26 support, and how it works

Apple AirTag Price In India: Apple has launched a new generation of AirTag nearly five years after the original model. The updated tracker offers a much wider connectivity range and improved accuracy, making it easier to locate lost items. AirTag helps users keep track of their belongings while also including safeguards to prevent unwanted tracking. Over the years, it has helped people find lost luggage, keys, bicycles, bags, and more.

The new AirTag keeps the same compact design but comes with upgraded internal hardware. These improvements allow for better tracking coverage and a louder built-in speaker for easier location. Apple is not calling it “AirTag 2”; instead, the device continues to be branded simply as AirTag. The older version has been discontinued with immediate effect. Notably, the AirTag will support iPhones running on iOS 26 or later versions.

Apple AirTag: What's new

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The new AirTag is powered by Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, which is also used in the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models. Apple says this upgrade allows Precision Finding to work from up to 50% farther away, making it easier to locate lost items. The tracker also comes with a new Bluetooth chip that increases the distance at which an AirTag can be detected.

For the first time, users can use Precision Finding on compatible Apple Watch models, including Apple Watch Series 9 and later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later, bringing AirTag tracking directly to the wrist. These improvements are driven by the same second-generation UWB chip found in devices like the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. Adding further, the new AirTag has an updated internal design with a speaker that is 50% louder and can be heard from up to twice the distance. (Also Read: Motorola Signature Vs Samsung S25 Ultra: Display, Camera, Battery, Design, Processor, and Price Compared – Which phone is worth buying in 2026?)

Apple AirTag: How it works

Like the previous version, the new AirTag works with Apple’s Find My app, which people already use to locate iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. It uses Bluetooth to connect with Apple’s wide Find My network. When a lost item comes close to another Apple device, its location is updated automatically and sent to the owner. The person who finds the item can also see a custom message and contact number shared by the owner. (Also Read: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite likely to launch in India; Check expected display, battery, camera, design, processor, price and other specs)

Apple AirTag price in India and availability

A single AirTag costs $29 (around Rs 2,662), while a pack of four is priced at $99 (around Rs 9,087). The tracking device can be purchased through Apple’s official website or the Apple Store app.