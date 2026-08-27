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  • /Apple announces launch date for iPhone 18: Check the latest features, cost, and more

Apple announces launch date for iPhone 18: Check the latest features, cost, and more

As per the reports, the event will cover the launch of the latest in the series of iPhone- iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first of its kind, foldable iPhone.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Apple announces launch date for iPhone 18: Check the latest features, cost, and more

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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