/Apple announces launch date for iPhone 18: Check the latest features, cost, and more

New Delhi: Apple has officially announced the date of its next major launch event, where it is expected to unveil the latest series of iPhones. Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak revealed the event will take place on September 9th with the tagline "Surprise and Shine." It is going to be the first major event with John Ternus as the CEO, succeeding Tim Cook.
The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, California, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST). Apart from the latest iPhone series, Apple is expected to launch Apple AirPods, watches, and a foldable iPhone. The event will also be streamed on YouTube and the Apple TV app.
As per reports, the event will cover the launch of the latest in the series of iPhones: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-of-its-kind foldable iPhone. Though there has been no official confirmation of the products to be launched during the event, reports suggest the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air will come out separately during spring 2027.
iPhone 18 Pro
The latest iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to have a variable-aperture rear camera, empowering users with better control in different lighting conditions while rendering sharper images. Moreover, the iPhone 18 series is expected to be equipped with various hardware upgrades, including the new A20 Pro chip, said to be based on a 2nm manufacturing process and a next-generation C2 modem.
The design and size of the latest iPhone 18 series are expected to remain similar. Alongside the black, silver, and light blue colors, the series could come in a new Dark Cherry color.
Following a hike in memory costs, the iPhone 18 series could cost around $1,200.
Foldable iPhone Ultra
The biggest attraction of the event is expected to be the foldable iPhone which, as reports suggest, will be called the iPhone Ultra. The iPhone Ultra is rumored to have a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.3-inch cover screen. Instead of a telephoto setup, it will be powered by two rear cameras, and authentication is said to be based on Touch ID built into the power button instead of Face ID. Prices are expected to be around $2,000, which will go beyond Rs 1.8 lakh in India after duties.
The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are likely to be launched alongside other products, with improvements focused on the processor, battery life, and health features instead of design.
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