Apple CarPlay could arrive in Elon Musk-owned Tesla with its own infotainment interface: Features, limitations, and wireless connectivity

Tesla Apple CarPlay Support: CarPlay Ultra promises a major upgrade to in-car infotainment by offering much deeper integration with a vehicle’s core systems. Apple officially launched CarPlay Ultra last year, but it is currently limited to Aston Martin vehicles. Now, reports suggest that Elon Musk-owned Tesla is working on adding CarPlay support, which marks a significant shift from the company’s earlier stance.

CarPlay Ultra is the next-generation version of Apple’s in-car platform that was first showcased at WWDC 2022, featuring a redesigned interface and tighter integration with the car itself.

According to a Bloomberg report, Tesla will integrate CarPlay with its own infotainment interface. This means the two platforms will coexist, rather than CarPlay completely taking over as it does in some cars. However, Apple’s CarPlay will not integrate with features like Autopilot or Full Self-Driving (Supervised). Adding further, Tesla plans to support wireless CarPlay, so you won’t need to plug in your iPhone. The system will connect automatically as soon as you get into the car.

Tesla keeps control, CarPlay adds convenience

For Tesla, this hybrid approach feels like a natural next step. After years of refining one of the most advanced in-car software systems in the industry, the company is not giving that up. Instead, it blends the best of both worlds.

Drivers can continue relying on Tesla’s interface for essentials like charging, driver assistance, and climate control, while CarPlay quietly takes care of Apple Maps, music, and everyday apps in the background. However, Tesla does offer native apps for Apple Music and Apple Podcasts, it lacks the breadth of apps available via CarPlay.

Hyundai IONIQ 3 EV to get Apple CarPlay Ultra

This is not the first time CarPlay Ultra has been linked to a Hyundai vehicle. Last year, Top Gear reported that Hyundai’s upcoming IONIQ 3 EV will support the platform. The IONIQ 3 EV is expected to be officially unveiled in April, with a market launch planned for later this year.